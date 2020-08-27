Bihar Assembly Election: Manjhi meets Nitish, says – wait for August 30

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Excluding Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Grand Alliance, the speculation of coming to the NDA will be sealed soon. But whether they will go to NDA or merge with JDU, they will decide on August 30. However, the glow of his face is telling that the deal has been confirmed with the entry of Jitan Ram Manjhi in Jitan Ram Manjhi. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission has a close watch on air flights, given these instructions

Manjhi met Nitish Kumar at his residence on Thursday and after meeting Manjhi, however, has not opened his cards and said that there was no political talk between us. We have spoken to the Chief Minister regarding the issues of our region. When the media asked him to join the NDA, he said that wait till August 30.

There is a news that between Manjhi and Nitish Kumar, talk of Manjhi's entry into the NDA has now become a matter. Now this matter is stuck only because of BJP. The formalities of Manjhi's entry into NDA will be completed as soon as BJP gets the green signal.

After the meeting between Manjhi and Nitish Kumar, we leader Danish Rizwan has also said that before August 30, the official announcement of Manjhi’s joining the NDA will be made.

According to the information received, Nitish Kumar is ready to give Hindustani Awam Morcha 9 to 12 seats in the assembly elections, while Manjhi had demanded 15 seats for the Bihar assembly elections. Manjhi had demanded some seats for BJP quota, on which negotiations are going on in the last round.