Bihar Assembly Election: Parties in search of new alternative, size of Mahagathbandhan getting smaller in Bihar

Patna: As the election dates are getting closer in Bihar, the size of the ‘Grand Alliance’ of opposition parties is getting smaller. It is being said that in the desire to increase ambition and status, the constituents of the Grand Alliance are breaking their hearts and taking a different path with other ‘Humsafar’. With the call of assembly elections, the main constituent of the grand alliance, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Hindustani Awam, broke ties with the grand alliance and embraced the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. Also Read – Pappu Yadav gave advice to Congress-RLSP, told Kushwaha – CM will be made later, first…

The former chief minister complained of not forming a co-ordination committee in the grand alliance, breaking ties with the grand alliance and took a different route. After this, the Grand Alliance claimed the Left parties to strengthen the alliance with them, but the CPI (ML) opted out of the Grand Alliance, declaring to fight in more seats to increase its status. Releasing the list of 30 seats, CPI (Male) state secretary Kunal said that several rounds of talks took place at the state level between the CPI (ML) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the assembly elections. Also Read – Jai Mahabharata Party to contest all 243 seats of Bihar, said- We want to enrich the farmers

He said, “We had reduced our seats to 30. In the event of total synergy, we proposed to accept the claim on 20 major seats while reducing even 10 seats out of these 30 major seats. But, the seats proposed for us by the RJD do not include even a single seat in the districts of Patna, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Gaya, Buxar, Nalanda etc. of our intensive work, movement and identity. ” Here, the Rashtriya Loksamata Party (RLSP), which is considered as the major constituent parties in the Mahagathmbadhan, also joined the Bahujan Samaj Party to break away from the Grand Alliance. Also Read – Big Breaking: Made in NDA, JDU-BJP-LJP will fight elections together, Manjhi will also be together

RLSP chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha said that the Nitish government cannot be removed from power in the situation where there is a grand alliance. By the way, sources say that there was a difference of opinion between the RJD and the RLSP over the candidate for the Chief Minister in the Grand Alliance, due to which the RLSP had to look a different way. The Congress and the RJD, which are part of the Grand Alliance, are still confused about seats. Here, opponents are now also targeting the Grand Alliance. Speaking to IANS, BJP state vice-president Rajiv Ranjan has blamed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for the fiasco in the grand alliance.

He said that due to his arrogance, this degradation of the grand alliance has taken place. Ranjan said that now Congress is also showing eye to RJD. He said that RJD does not trust his workers either. Here, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari says that whoever is leaving the Grand Alliance, the voter will reply to them. He said that due to great ambition people are moving to other places. By the way, he said that the size of the Grand Alliance will be large and the voters are with the Grand Alliance. However, the parties involved in the grand alliance are heartbroken and are seeking their political future in a new partner. Now it will be a matter to see how much space voters give to such new parties in their hearts.