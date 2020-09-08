Bihar Assembly Election: Politics going on in Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar elections, all parties engaged in cashing in votes

new Delhi: In the Bihar assembly elections, all political parties are engaged in waging political swords against each other, but there is only one issue, which has forced all political parties to unite. This issue is about the suspected death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The BJP, JDU, RJD and LJP are busy raising the voice on this issue from small, middle leaders to top leaders of all parties. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s attitude is also aggressive on this issue. He has also become vocal. In view of the public anger arising out of the death of Sushant, a resident of Patna, and the sentiments of the people related to him, political parties are continuously engaged in rhetoric on this issue. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress invites Chirag upset with Nitish in old house

The way Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted sharply to the Sushant Singh Rajput case during JDU's first online rally on Monday, it can be gauged the seriousness of the issue in the Bihar Assembly elections. This is said by political experts. Nitish Kumar hoped justice for crores of fans of Sushant Singh Rajput from CBI investigation. It also said that due to Sushant's suspicious death, not only Bihar, crores of people have been shocked. He also questioned the Mumbai Police's investigation into the signs. Said that the way the case should have been investigated, it was not being done in the way on which the Bihar government recommended a CBI inquiry into the case on the plea of ​​Sushant's father.

BJP's Bihar Pradesh spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan has told IANS that the party does not have a shortage of issues. Modi government and Bihar's NDA government are contesting elections on the basis of development work. As far as the Sushant Singh Rajput case is concerned, we have been raising the demand for a proper investigation into the matter. CBI investigation will reveal all the truth. The main opposition party RJD is also involved in the competition to take credit for the CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

An official statement issued by the RJD said, “First a leader demanded a CBI inquiry as per the public sentiment on Sushant Singh’s unfortunate circumstances of death, it was the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who on June 30 Had raised this demand only in his press conference. The statement made by Tejashwi Yadav on August 19 is also worth mentioning, “First in the Sushant case, we demanded a CBI inquiry from the road to the House and the result was that the Bihar government had to wake up from Kumbhakarni sleep. Hope justice will be found within a set time frame. “

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is angry with the TV channels that there is a lot of uproar, but no one is talking about the justice of Sushant. In a statement released on Tuesday, he said that the star will get justice. Tejapratap Yadav said, “There is a lot of uproar on the channels, but nobody is talking about Sushant’s justice.” Sir, please get justice. ” BJP is constantly vocal on this issue.

A poster issued by the Cultural Cell of the Bihar BJP made headlines recently, in which the slogan with the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput has been written – neither will you forget, nor will you forget. This shows that the BJP is trying to cash in on the public sentiments in the Bihar Assembly elections. In this regard, the state president of Bihar BJP Sanjay Jaiswal says that the truth of Sushant Singh Rajput case is required to be revealed to everyone. The CBI investigation will reveal the right thing. Lok Janshakti Party national president Chirag Paswan has also been raising demands for a CBI inquiry from the beginning.