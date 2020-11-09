Bihar Assembly Election Result: Exit poll stalled, all parties claim ‘good man’

Patna: Who the voters have given the mandate in the Bihar assembly elections, it will be known on Tuesday. The counting of votes will begin in the morning and it will be decided by evening that Bihar will once again be in the hands of Nitish Kumar or after 15 years there will be ‘change’ in Bihar. By the way, whoever wins and wins, but before the counting of votes, no one has given up their hopes. The exit poll indicates a tough fight between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -led Mahagathbandhan and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Also Read – Bihar: If Mahagathbandhan wins, the third CM will be made from the same family, in these states also the family occupied the family

Many exit polls have also been seen giving majority to the grand alliance. By the way, on Monday, before the counting of votes, there was silence in the politics of Bihar. In Patna, a few people were seen in the office of almost all the parties. Although there is a restlessness among the leaders of the party.

The RJD's supporters are excited to see the Grand Alliance coming to power after the exit poll, but since the party leadership instructed not to celebrate any kind, they seem calm. When asked in this regard, RJD spokesman Manoj Jha says that there is no tension anywhere. He said, "Election has its own mood. In the three phases, voters have shown their mood. The voter will not only give a 'mandate' on Tuesday, but will also order the change of Bihar. It will happen through the construction of new Bihar. "

Here, the exit poll may have shown a big decline in the seats of JDU, the main constituent of the NDA, but they have not given up hope yet. JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok says, "We are relaxed, the order of the public is on the eyes." Tomorrow (Tuesday) in the evening, the NDA government will form under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. " He further said while taking a dig at the NDA and Congress that the problem is there, who are talking about the theft of the mandate and the order is being taken out by the party that they will not celebrate. Do not fire crackers. "

Here, senior leader of the RJD’s ally Congress and party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the decision of the people in the exit poll was visible on the ground, it was for change. He said that the government of the Grand Alliance will be formed on Tuesday and the government will be formed for the development of Bihar firmly. However, the claims of all the parties are still upheld, the public has given its verdict, which will also be known on Tuesday. Till then everyone will have to wait.