Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Check the results on ECI website and app, know the time of vote counting and final result

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: The results of Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be announced today. There are 3,755 candidates in the fray for the 243 seats in the assembly. Who will win and who will lose will know only after the vote is counted.

What time will counting begin

Counting of votes will begin on Tuesday, November 10, at 8 am. The Election Commission of India i.e. ECI is expected to release the trends from 8 am. Although the final picture will come out by evening.

Election Commission website

You can login on the Election Commission website to get the latest and reliable updates of the counting happening in 243 assembly seats of Bihar. The official website of ECI is http://www.eciresults.nic.in/. On this website you can see updates of candidates, parties and winners.

Not only this, the Election Commission also provides a detailed description of the round of counting in the assembly constituency, the details of NOTA votes, the winning margin of the winners.

How to check on the app

If you want to check election results on the app, download the ECI Voter Helpline application. Fill the details for registration after download. After this, click on the ‘Results’ option on the homepage.