Bihar Assembly Election: RJD appeals to Congress over seat sharing, quit dogma

Patna: Everything is not going well in the grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar. Except the Grand Alliance, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party separated on Tuesday. After this, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has appealed to the Congress to quit the stubbornness. RJD said that there should be no loss in dogma. RJD MP Manoj Jha said on Tuesday that the Congress should understand the mood of this election in Bihar. This election is not just about winning seats or changing the government. It is an election to change the concern. Also Read – RJD appeals to Congress for seat sharing in Bihar, said- Leave stubbornness, loss will be done

Appealing to the Congress colleagues, he said, “Despite such a big group, we are adding other colleagues. This fight is very clear. We want to defeat BJP, JDU’s anti-people government. Congress has been given a number, which is perfect. ” Also Read – Hathras: Death of Dalit girl victim of gang rape, Congress questions Prime Minister’s ‘silence’; Opposition turned attacker

He told the Congress leaders, “Look at the relationship of the two parties in a historical context. Do not suffer in dogma. The dogma does not overwhelm the alliance. The change people want from Bihar because of dogma has not disappointed them. ” He told the Congress colleagues that “take a decision within 24 hours so that we can share the options with the public”. Also Read – Shiv Sena may enter Bihar elections, said- DGP Gupteshwar Pandey tried to create a rift between Mumbai-Bihar

Here, sources say that RJD has given the formula of giving 58 assembly seats and Valmikinagar Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress. The Congress is adamant on demanding more than 70 seats. Meanwhile, Congress sources said that State Congress President Madan Mohan Jha has been called to Delhi for final decision on seats.