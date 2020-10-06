Bihar Assembly Election: Seats split between JDU-BJP, know who got how many seats

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Seats have been divided between JDU (JDU) and BJP (BJP) for the Bihar Assembly elections. JDU has got 122 seats, while BJP is going to contest 121 seats. With this, the Hindustani Awam Party has also been given 7 seats. BJP will give some seats from its quota to Vikasseel Awam Party. Also Read – Chirag gets punishment for quitting NDA, BJP warns – Don’t use PM’s picture

Not only this, which candidates of NDA will fight for the Bihar Assembly elections, it has also been almost decided. However, the list is not yet made public. JDU chief Nitish Kumar held a press conference with BJP leaders. Seats have been announced. Nitish Kumar said during this time that we will fight together. Bihar has changed. Earlier there were murders, massacres. There was loot. Now Bihar has changed.

At the same time, BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Modi present in the press conference has given a strong message for the elections and the politics of Bihar. He said that the NDA will remain the same, which will accept the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Let us know that Chirag Paswan, President of Lok Janshakti Party has announced to leave the JDU. He has said that he is with the BJP, but from where JDU will field candidates, Lok Janshakti Party will also field candidates in all those seats. Although Chirag has said that he is with PM Modi and BJP. Meanwhile, today BJP said that if it is to remain in BJP and NDA, then the leadership of Nitish Kumar will have to be accepted.