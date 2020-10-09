Bihar Assembly Election: Will Lalu get bail for campaigning, hearing today

Patna: The Bihar assembly elections are getting closer and the first phase of campaigning has not started yet. In such a situation, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is beginning to miss Lalu Prasad Yadav. Significantly, Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently in jail in the fodder scam case. Before the election, an application was filed in the court for the bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav, this bail petition is to be heard today i.e. on Friday. This Sunavai will be in the Jharkhand High Court. Also Read – Bihar: Son of late RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad joined JDU, said- Father wanted to come into politics

Lalu’s bail plea says that he has cut half of his sentence. On this basis, they should get bail. However, the CBI is opposing giving bail to Lalu. CBI says that many cases are going on Lalu in different cases. Until the court orders all the convictions to be run by the court, all the punishments will run on different grounds. In such a situation, bail will be granted only when they serve half of their sentence. Also Read – Tejashwi asked CM Nitish- So much fear .. Will you even apologize for making false allegations of murder

In this regard, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Janata Dal United (JDU). He said that allegations are being made against me and my brother in the murder of Dalit leader of RJD in Purnia. He said that JDU has made false allegations against us. Please tell that Tejashwi Yadav has also written a letter to Nitish Kumar demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. Also Read – Bihar Election: Gupteshwar Pandey said this big thing on the ruckus, did not get ticket from JDU

Tejashwi says so far 7 people have been arrested in the RJD leader’s murder case. It is clear from his statements that my and my brother’s name is being dragged under the political conspiracy. We have been falsely accused. Let us know that the date for Bihar assembly elections has been fixed. In such a situation, whether Lalu will get bail or not, the RJD can also get political benefits.