Bihar Assembly Elections: 1,066 candidates are in the fray for first phase, 319 crimes are registered

Patna: A total of 1,066 candidates are in the election for the first phase of polling in 71 assembly seats in Bihar on October 28. Of these, 319 candidates have criminal cases against them. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh told reporters that after scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers filed for the first phase of the assembly elections, there are now 1,066 candidates in the fray. Also Read – Bihar Election: JDU releases ‘Decision Paper 2020’, promising development of every category

Of these, 319 are candidates against whom criminal cases have been filed. Singh said that 340 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the second phase of polling in 94 assembly seats on November 3. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections: Shiv Sena will contest about 50 seats in Bihar, this will be an election symbol

For the third phase, the process of filing nomination papers is also going on for the election to be held on November 7 in 78 assembly constituencies and so far 19 candidates have filed their nomination papers. He informed that all kinds of measures are being taken before the election to create a fair and fear-free environment. Also Read – Lalu stays in jail or out, his election ‘brand value’ zero: Sushil Modi