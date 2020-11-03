Shivhar – 53.50, Sitamarhi – 52.90, Madhubani – 52.67, Darbhanga – 52.40, Muzaffarpur – 57.08, Gopalganj – 52.79, Siwan – 48.47, Saran – 50.81, Vaishali – 51.93, Samastipur – 52.69, Begusarai – 57.13, Khagaria – 54.49, Bhagalpur – 54.49. 51.80, Nalanda – 49.86, Patna – 46.57 percent polling.
Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: Voting ends for second phase in Bihar, 53.51 percent total turnout
November 3, 2020
