Bihar Assembly Polls: PM Modi’s four rallies in Bihar, second phase election campaign will end today

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The second phase of election campaign in Bihar will come to an end this evening. In the second phase, voting will be held in 94 seats in 17 districts. In the second phase, the reputation of veteran leaders of both alliances is at stake. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will once again be in Bihar on the last day of the second phase of election campaign. Apart from PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi is also going to rally there today. PM Modi will address election public meeting in four districts today, while Rahul Gandhi will address 2 public meetings in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election public meeting in four districts of Bihar, Chapra, Samastipur, East Champaran and West Champaran. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present with him in Samastipur and Bagaha.

Let us know that the second phase will clear the political picture of the assembly. In this phase, where the BJP has a direct fight in 28 seats out of 94, with the strongest rival RJD, the JDU, which is in alliance with RJD in 2015, will have to deal with BJP in 24 seats in this phase. . It is a matter of Congress that with 24 seats, it also has a direct contest with the BJP and JDU veterans in this phase.

Explain that the second phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is going to prove to be a big platform for the win-win game between the NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance, as the first and second phase together comprise more than two-thirds of the seats. The fate of the candidates will be decided at this stage. The third and final phase of the election will be just a formality to increase and decrease the difference of numbers. The third and final phase of the election will be held on 7 November and the counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

Election campaign will end

In the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, the campaigning for 94 seats in 17 districts will come to an end this evening. A total of 1463 candidates are in the fray. These include 1316 male, 146 female and one third gender candidates. In this phase, 513 independents from 623 registered unaccredited parties are trying their luck in the elections.