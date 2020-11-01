Bihar Assembly Polls: Tejashwi’s attack before PM’s visit- these 11 questions asked by PM Modi

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Today is the last day of the second phase election campaign in Bihar. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) also has four rallies in the state. Prime Minister Modi will rally in Chhapra, Samastipur, East Champaran and West Champaran today. Before the PM’s rally, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted tauntingly, ‘Respected Prime Minister, since he is coming on Bihar’s electoral tour today, the people of Bihar are not only hopeful that he can only positively and only Bihar and We will keep our mind on the burning issues related to the life and betterment of Biharis, problems and redressal done during their tenure. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Polls: PM Modi’s four rallies in Bihar, second phase election campaign will end today

Along with this, the RJD leader has also asked 11 questions to the Prime Minister. In a post on Twitter, Tejashwi shared the link to his Facebook page and asked 11 questions to PM Modi.

Before the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to Bihar, I want to ask him the following questions related to the betterment and development of Bihar as Bihar is the worst state among all standards of education, health and Satta Vikas index according to the NITI Aayog report under him. Https: // t.co/BSRcoFPgZa – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 1, 2020

Tejashwi tweeted and wrote, ‘Before the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister, I want to ask him the following questions related to the betterment and development of Bihar, because according to the NITI Aayog report under him, Bihar is the highest in all standards of education, health and the Satta Vikas Index. The booby state is…

1. Why should the Prime Minister tell the double engine government of Bihar, which spends a lot of noise on the tap water scheme, only 4% of the total budget is spent on water supply and sanitation? And why even 70% of that 4% goes to corruption?

2. Prime Minister, why should one of the poorest states in the country spend less than 2% of the total budget on malnutrition and starvation? Why has there been malnutrition and starvation in Bihar, despite being the NDA government for 15 years?

3. Why should the youth of Bihar fill the form to become peon and gardener even after doing P.hD Engineering, MBA, MCA?

4. The Prime Minister should explain why Bihar is the center of unemployment and why the record-breaking unemployment rate in the double engine government in Bihar is 46.6%?

5. The Prime Minister should explain why the workers who returned to Bihar in lockdown did not get the benefit of the poor welfare employment campaign announced by them in June. Why was Shramvir of Bihar forced to flee to another state?

6. Please tell the Prime Minister, why the work done under MNREGA scheme has not been paid to the laborers for the last 4 months? Who is to blame – Center or State?

7. The Prime Minister should explain why Bihar’s laborers are the most pathetic state even after putting the maximum number of districts (84% or 32 districts) under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan

8. Tell the Prime Minister that despite the issue of job cards to a total of 11 lakh families between April and August, only 2,132 families in Bihar were able to complete 100 working days? Why so?

9. Prime Minister, why should the Nitish government of NDA spend only 2% of its total budget on Mahadalits?

10. The Prime Minister should tell how much amount Bihar received for the special package of 1 lakh 65 thousand crore announced by him in 2015 and what percentage of it was spent on development works? If full amount is not released, who is responsible for it?

11. According to the Prime Minister, despite being a double engine government, according to his promise made in 2014, why has Bihar not got the status of a special state?

Let us know that in the second phase, voting will be held for 94 seats in 17 districts. A total of 1463 candidates are in the fray. These include 1316 male, 146 female and one third gender candidates. In this phase, 513 independents from 623 registered unaccredited parties are trying their luck in the elections.