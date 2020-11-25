Bihar Assembly Speaker Election: Again lost grand alliance, NDA wins, Vijay Sinha becomes president

Bihar Assembly Speaker Election: In the Bihar assembly speaker elections, the NDA has once again defeated the Grand Alliance. BJP candidate has won from NDA in the election for the post of Speaker and Vijay Kumar Sinha will now be the new Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly. He has defeated Awadh Bihari Chaudhary of the opposition party Grand Alliance. Members of the Legislative Assembly have elected him as the Speaker. Also Read – Get sitting dealing with Ranchi from Lalu, dealing with you, will push you forward, Audio becomes Viral

126 members of the house were in favor of BJP's Vijay Sinha. Earlier, Vijay also won in Vice voting. After this, the process of electing the president from the division of votes was done.

Let me tell you that the statement of MIM President Akhtarul Iman came in the House that the election for the post of President should be unanimous. It was also appreciated by Jiten Ram Manjhi. But he said that its decision will be taken by Hon. After this the process of election was done.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted the NDA in the House. Tejashwi said why this government is talking about morality. This government too has come from theft. After this Manjhi stopped Tejashwi from making a statement. After this Manjhi said that there should be election for the post of president. Then the voting process was started. The opposition opposed Nitish Kumar’s presence in the House, to which Manjhi said that his presence was not being counted.