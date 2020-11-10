Bihar Aurangabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes for Aurangabad’s six seats will start shortly

Bihar Aurangabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020: The results of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, held in three phases, will now come shortly. The counting of votes at various counting centers is scheduled to begin at eight in the morning. Counting is going to be held for six assembly seats in Aurangabad district of Bihar. These assembly seats are Goh, Aurangabad, Obra, Gurua, Navinagar, Rafiganj and Kutumba. Where today, the victory and defeat of the candidates will be decided shortly. Also Read – Bihar Rohtas Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live: Who will win the seven seats of Rohtas, see here

Aurangabad Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update-In this election, there is a tough fight between Ramadhar Singh and Congress candidate Anand Shankar Singh from BJP as NDA candidate. BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh has previously been an MLA four times.

Kutumba Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: The battle of Kutumba (reserved) assembly seat is also very interesting. A total of 14 candidates are in the fray here. Outgoing MLA Rajesh Ram is in the fray as a Congress candidate, while NDA-backed Hum Shravan Kumar is trying his luck for the first time. In 2015, this seat went to the Congress account of the RJD-JDU alliance.

Goh Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: The Goh Vis region has once been a strong pillar of the CPI. In 2015, BJP’s Manoj Kumar defeated JDU candidate Dr Ranvijay Kumar, who was then an ally of the Grand Alliance. There are 17 candidates in the fray for this assembly election. Here the direct contest is between BJP candidate Manoj Kumar and RJD candidate Bhim Kumar Singh of the Grand Alliance.

Nabinagar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update:The most intense struggle is seen in Navinagar Vis seat. The main contest is between JDU and RJD candidates. Virendra Kumar Singh, who has been a consistent MLA since 2010, is also in the fray from JDU, while RJD has fielded former MLA Vijay Kumar Singh alias W. Singh.

Rafiganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: A total of 15 candidates are in the fray from Rafiganj Vis region. The sitting MLA from JDU is Ashok Kumar Singh and Mohammad Nehaluddin from RJD ticket. Ashok Kumar Singh has been an MLA twice and is struggling to win a third time.

Obra Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update:A total of 10 candidates are contesting from Obra. Prior to RJD, Rishi Yadav, son of Union Minister Kanti, is in the field for the first time. On the other hand, Dr Prakash Chandra from LJP is also trying his luck for the first time. At the same time, Pramod Chandravanshi, who contested from JDU twice from this seat, is making the fight for Independents interesting this time. On the other hand, the votes are also to be counted in Guru.