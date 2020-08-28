Bihar BEd CET 2020: Supreme Court said, decide on Bihar B.Ed entrance exam in 5 days

Also Read – NEET-JEE examination issue reached Supreme Court, ministers of 6 states filed petition

Bihar BEd CET 2020: The Supreme Court has said that the Vice Chancellor of Bihar should take the decision of organizing the B.Ed entrance exam within the next five days. The court has also said that in view of the Corona epidemic and flood situation, the Chancellor should decide why the joint entrance examination of B.Ed should not be postponed for this year. He should tell whether such qualifying examination can be taken on any other basis. The next hearing of this case will be held on 2 September. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Supreme Court said, Corona cannot postpone elections in Bihar

A bench of Justices Rohington Fali Nariman and Justice Naveen Sinha in the Supreme Court said, ‘We heard about it from all sides, in which the nodal officer appearing on behalf of the state government has said that the entrance exam for BEd course this year is from the exam or Then can also be given by marks of graduation, but the Chancellor can take the decision in this regard. Also read – hearing on Lalu Yadav’s bail plea in illegal withdrawal case from Chaibasa treasury, next hearing on September 11

After this, the court said that in such a situation, the Chancellor is requested to inform the court within five days whether in any other way than the entrance examination for admission to B.Ed in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic and flood situation in the state this year. Can it be given or not? ‘

Explain that due to Kovid-19 epidemic, the entrance examination of B.Ed has been postponed thrice. Because of this, the future of about 1.22 applicants in the state is hanging in the balance and they are afraid of wasting the year.

Teachers and staff teaching in teacher training colleges of Bihar are also facing a lot of problems due to uncertainty. In view of the circumstances, private BEd colleges have demanded that they be allowed to take admission on the basis of marks. For this, he also wrote a letter to the Chancellor and has also approached the Supreme Court.

This year Lalit Narayan Mithila University, which is organizing B.Ed. CET, also moved the Supreme Court for guidance. LNMU Nodal Officer Ajit Kumar Singh said, “We have set a possible date for 22 September and it is expected that the situation will improve by then.”

He said that we had made full preparations for conducting the examination on 29 March but it was stopped due to the lockdown. After this, we had planned to conduct it on June 14, July 19 and again on September 13 and now we will follow the order of the Supreme Court or the directions of the Raj Bhavan. ‘