Bihar: Before the inauguration in Kishanganj, a bridge built at a cost of crores collapsed, villagers accused of rigging

New Delhi Legislative assembly elections are in the head in Bihar, so the work of inauguration and foundation laying by the state and central state government is going on everywhere in the state. In such a situation, a picture has come out from Kishanganj district, which is revealing the government construction works.

An under-construction bridge, costing crores of rupees in the district, fell down and overflowed with water. The case is of Patharghatti village of Dighal bank block. According to the information received, this bridge is being built at a cost of 1 crore 42 lakhs.

The area in which the Goanbadi bridge is being built is facing floods these days. The area has been submerged in water for several days. Due to the continuous rains for several days, the flow of Kanakai river near Patharghatti intensified and the bridge also flowed in this flow. After the bridge is washed away, this entire area looks like an island.

Kishanganj: A bridge in Goabari village washed away ahead of its inauguration following a rise in the water level of Kankai river. #Bihar (17.9) pic.twitter.com/oZnzhy5fcv – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

It is being told that the bridge was about to be inaugurated as soon as the bridge was completed, but before that the bridge was washed away. Due to which the problems of villagers have increased. Villagers allege that negligence has been done in constructing the bridge, due to which this incident has happened.