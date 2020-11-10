Bihar Bhagalpur District Chunav Result 2020 live: Counting of 7 seats in Bhagalpur district, know who is ahead

Bhagalpur District Chunav Result 2020 live: The counting of votes of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 continues from 8 am today. The counting of votes for the 7 assembly seats in Bhagalpur district is going on today. On this, the fate of 71 candidates from Bhagalpur is going to be decided here today. In Bihpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update of Bhagalpur district, Gopalpur (Gopalpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update), Pirpainti (SC) (Pirpainti Vidhan Sabha Result

Bihpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update:

Bihpur Vidhan Sabha seat, one of the 7 assembly seats in Bhagalpur district, is being contested by 8 candidates. There is Shailendra Kumar from BJP, while RJD has made Shailesh Kumar alias Boolo Mandal his candidate. This seat has been in the possession of RJD. Sinting MLA Varsha Rani is from here. This time he has expressed confidence in the old player Shailesh Kumar alias Boolo Mandal by not making him an RJD candidate. In the last 2015 assembly election, RJD candidate Varsha Rani defeated BJP’s Kumar Shailendra by 12,716 votes. Varsha Rani got 68963 votes, while Anil Kumar Chaudhary got 56247 votes. Kumar Shailendra won from here in 2010. Here in 2000, 2005 and 2005 on this seat

Shailesh Kumar alias Boolo of RJD won the Mandal elections. Of the 15 elections held on this seat, CPI and RJD have won 4-4 times, Congress three times, BJP once, Janata Dal, Janata Party and Jana Sangh candidates. In the 1951, 1669 and 1972 assembly elections, the CPI candidates have won on the Behpur seat.

Gopalpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

JDU has fielded sitting MLA Neeraj Kumar once again in Gopalpur assembly seat, one of the 7 assembly seats in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. At the same time, RJD has claimed Shailesh Kumar on behalf of the grand alliance. LJP has tried to make third party contestant by putting Independent Suresh Bhagat in this seat in the last election. JDU's Narendra Kumar Neeraj was victorious in the last election while Anil Kumar Yadav of BJP was in second place. Neeraj won by 57,403 votes. Anil Kumar Yadav received 52,234 votes. Independent candidate Suresh Bhagat was in third place.

Pirpainti Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

This (Pirpainti Vidhan Sabha Seat), one of the 7 assembly seats in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). RJD sitting Ram Vilas Paswan is from Pirpainti seat. In the last election, RJD candidate Ram Vilas Paswan defeated BJP candidate Lalan Kumar by 5144 votes. In 2010, Aman Kumar of BJP won this seat. Prior to this, Shobhakant Mandal had won three times in the first three elections. Whereas this seat has ever been the stronghold of CPI. Ambika Prasad has been an MLA from here six times. Congress at different times on this seat

Has won five times.

Kahalgaon Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

Of the 7 assembly seats in Bhagalpur district, 16 candidates are trying their luck on Kahalgaon Vidhan Sabha seat. The Congress holds the seat. The sitting MLA of the Congress is Sadanand Singh. However, the Congress has changed its candidate this time. The Congress fielded Shubhanand Mukesh on Kahalgaon seat, while BJP has fielded Pawan Kumar Yadav here. This seat has been a Congress stronghold. The current MLA from here Sadanand Singh has been an MLA 9 times, in which he has been an independent and 8 times MLA from Congress. Congress 9 times on this seat, 2 times

The Janata Dal, once the JDU, once the independents, once has won the CPI candidate.

Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

Ajit Sharma candidate from Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha seat on Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha seat, Congress candidate from Bhagalpur Assembly seat has been nominated on Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha seat. Sitting MLA is also Ajit Sharma on Bhagalpur seat. At the same time, in the NDA alliance, this seat has come in the BJP and it has given Rohit Pandey a ticket from here. The LJP has fielded Rajesh Verma in an election battle in an attempt to give it a three-pronged edge. Please tell that Ashwini Chaubey has been an MLA from this seat five times. In 1995, 2000, February 2005, October 2005 and 2010

Won from this seat. Earlier, Vijay Kumar Mitra has been an MLA on Bhagalpur seat four times. He was an MLA from Jan Sangh from 1967, 1969, 1972 and from Janata Party in 1977. While Satyendra Narayan Agarwal has been a two-time MLA from Congress in the initial two assembly elections.

Sultanganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

In the Sultanganj Vidhan Sabha Seat of Bhagalpur district, 13 candidates are in the fray. JDU of NDA alliance has fielded Lalit Narayan Mandal in this seat. While the Congress has expressed confidence in Lalan Yadav. Currently sitting MLA JDU is Subodh Rai. He became MLA for the second consecutive time from the seat. Let us know that in the 2015 assembly elections, JDU, RJD and Congress were in a coalition. Please tell that Rai defeated Himanshu Rai of RLSP by 14033 votes. JDU legislators were formed in February 2005 and October 2005, while Ganesh Paswan was elected MLA here in 2000 by Nitish Kumar’s Samata Party. JDU has won this seat four times, Janata Dal two times, Samata Party, Prajatantra Socialist Party and Janata Party once. The Congress, which has won the maximum 8 times, will not be able to return to this seat since 1985.

Nathnagar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update)

Nathnagar Sultanganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bhagalpur district has 18 candidates trying their luck in the elections. The ruling party JDU has expressed confidence in the sitting MLA Laxmikant Mandal from here. While RJD has given ticket to Ali Asraf Siddiqui. The MLA defeated Amarnath by 7825 votes in 2015 in the last election. JDU has won this seat 4 times, Janata Dal twice, Congress 3 times, Samata Party, Lok Dal, Janata Party, Jana Sangh once. On this seat, Sudha Srivastava has been the candidate who won here five times. He

In 1977, the Janata Party, in 1990, the Janata Dal, in February 2000, the Samata Party won, in February 2005 and in October 2005, the Janata Dal.