Bihar Bhagalpur Seat Chunav Result 2020: Final Result of Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency

The Congress has won the most votes in the Bhagalpur assembly seat. Congress (Indian National Congress) Ajit Sharma (AJIT SHARMA) secured 65033 votes from EVM from Bhagalpur Sadar seat, while 469 votes from the postal ballot. In this way Ajit Sharma got 65502 votes from Bhagalpur assembly seat. He got 40.52 percent votes. While Rohit Pandey of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) got 64083 votes from EVM and 306 votes from Postal Ballot. In this way, BJP’s candidate got a total of 64389 votes.

Ajit Sharma candidate from Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha seat on Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha seat, Congress candidate from Bhagalpur Assembly seat has been nominated on Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha seat. Sitting MLA is also Ajit Sharma on Bhagalpur seat. At the same time, in the NDA alliance, this seat has come in the BJP and it has given Rohit Pandey a ticket from here. The LJP has fielded Rajesh Verma in an election battle in an attempt to give it a three-pronged edge. Please tell that Ashwini Chaubey has been an MLA from this seat five times. In 1995, 2000, February 2005, October 2005 and 2010

Won from this seat. Earlier, Vijay Kumar Mitra has been an MLA on Bhagalpur seat four times. He was an MLA from Jan Sangh from 1967, 1969, 1972 and from Janata Party in 1977. While Satyendra Narayan Agarwal has been a two-time MLA from Congress in the initial two assembly elections. On this, the fate of 17 candidates from Kul Bhagalpur has been decided here today.

Legislative Assembly seats in Bhagalpur district

