Bihar: Bharat Ratna received by Sonia Gandhi-Mayawati, Nitish Kumar got tight-handed …

Bihar: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister cum Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat gave the country's highest civilian honor Bharat Ratna (Bharat Ratna) to the party's national president Sonia Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. The demand on which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taunted and said that 'they already had government. Those who are demanding today would have got it done earlier. '

When asked about this suggestion given by former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Nitish said, "There is democracy in the country and everyone has the right to raise their demands." A question asked to discuss the breakdown in Congress MLAs But Nitish said, 'We are busy in our work. Ignore all these things. '

Everyone has the right to demand, they had the government earlier, today they are demanding, they have already got it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Mayawati and Sonia Gandhi for Bharat Ratna demand

Harish Rawat raised demand for Bharat Ratna to Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati

Explain that Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote, “Respected Sonia Gandhi ji and respected sister Mayawati ji, both are brilliant political personalities. You can agree and disagree with her politics, but cannot deny the fact that Soniaji has given a new height and dignity to the dignity and social dedication and service of Indian women.

She further wrote that both women are considered to be glorious forms of femininity of India. Ms. Mayawati ji has instilled a wonderful faith in the minds of the oppressed and oppressed over the years. In such a situation, the Government of India should embellish these two personalities by giving this year’s Bharat Ratna. ‘

BSP also took a dig at Rawat’s statement

Reacting to Harish Rawat’s tweet, the BSP had said that their demand is nothing more than a strategy to fool the public. The party said that the Congress governments failed to give the highest honor to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Other BSP leaders, including BSP founders Kanshi Ram and Mayawati, also raised the demand.

The BSP said that we had demanded the same respect for Kanshi Ram. But when the Congress was in power, it did nothing for it and now when they are not in power, they are making such demands.