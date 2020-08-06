Bihar: Big relief to students who failed in matriculation-inter, pass 2.14 lakh failed students in Corona period

new Delhi: Due to Corona epidemic, the Bihar government has taken an important decision to pass an extra number of grace to students who failed in one or two subjects in matriculation and intermediate exams. Due to this step of the government, the Bihar School examination board (BSEB) has passed 2,14,287 candidates of High School and Intermediate without the supplementary examination. In the 10th and 12th examinations, such failed students have been passed, who have failed in only one or two subjects. Also Read – UP Board Result 2020: 10th, 12th results will be declared tomorrow at 12:30 pm, see upmsp.edu.in results here

In a statement released by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Bihar School Examination Committee said, the Bihar government made an important decision to pass the extra number of grace to students who failed in one or two subjects in matriculation and intermediate exams due to Corona epidemic. . Also Read – Bihar STET Latest News: Bihar Board will now conduct STET exam online, know all the things related to exam

The Bihar government made an important decision to pass an extra number grace to students who failed in one or two subjects in the Matriculation and Intermediate exams due to the Corona epidemic: Bihar School Examination Committee, Patna Also Read – Bihar School of Examination Board released BSEB Olympiad 2020 results, check this way – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 6, 2020

Please tell that in Bihar this year, more than three lakh students failed in the results of the 2020 matriculation and inter examinations in Bihar. The Bihar government thought it better to pass these students instead of taking compartmental examination again due to the increasing corona infection. Due to the circumstances in the midst of the epidemic, the Education Department of Bihar, taking a big decision, has decided to pass the grace marks to the students who are eligible to appear in the compartmental examination and pass them from Grace Marks.

According to the press release released by the Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee on Thursday evening, 2,14,287 candidates of Matric and Intermediate have been passed without compartmental examination. It has been passed to the same candidates who failed in one or two subjects.

In the new order, 1,32,486 failed students were passed in the 10th, while some 2,08,147 students were failed.

– 72,610 failed candidates passed in the 12th, while a total of 1,32,486 students failed.