Bihar: BJP-JDU split NDA seats in press conference, CM Nitish said this

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Following the tussle over seat sharing and the LJP’s exit from the alliance, the NDA held a press conference at a hotel in Patna today, in which Bihar’s CM cum JDU national president Nitish Kumar as well as all senior leaders of the NDA attended. In this press conference, BJP and JDU announced the sharing of seats and gave information about it publicly. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections: Seats split between JDU-BJP, know who got how many seats

Addressing the press, CM Nitish Kumar said that JDU has got 122 seats, out of which JDU has given seven seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha on its behalf. At the same time, he told that BJP has got 121 seats, out of which BJP will give some seats to the Vikas Insan Party. Also Read – Chirag gets punishment for quitting NDA, BJP warns – Don’t use PM’s picture

Also Read – Jolt to BJP in Bihar, BJP State Vice President joins LJP

JD (U) has been allotted 122 seats. Under that quota, we are giving 7 seats to HAM. BJP has 121 seats. Talks are underway, BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/DVj1oq7Uhu – ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

With this, Nitish Kumar took a dig at LJP and said that I know that Ram Vilas Paswan ji is not feeling well, we want him to get well soon. But could Ram Vilas Paswan go to Rajya Sabha without JDU’s help. How many seats of LJP are there in Bihar assembly, just two, even then JDU BJP gave them Rajya Sabha ticket. Despite what people are saying about us. So please say

Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Did he reach Rajya Sabha without JDU’s help? How many seats do they have in Bihar Vidhan Sabha? Two. So, BJP-JD (U) gave him ticket to RS. What do we have to do with what someone says ?: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on LJP #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/etTtpNE3Tq – ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Let us tell you that JDU had started giving symbols to their candidates on Monday itself, while the BJP will also release the list of its candidates today.

According to sources, BJP has decided the names of the candidates and the selected candidates have been called and asked to prepare their papers for nomination. So, many leaders who have been angry at not getting the ticket have decided to leave the party. Angry former minister and former BJP MLA Ajay Pratap has joined the RLSP after the resignation of Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former Union Minister late Digvijay Singh, who joined the party recently.