Bihar: BJP MP listens to CM Nitish only on liquor ban, says – illegal means of earning

Bihar: When opposition leaders in Bihar criticize liquor ban, one thing is understandable, but when BJP leaders in Bihar NDA government are attacking their own government, the question arises what is going on. BJP MP from Aurangabad Sushil Kumar Singh has strongly criticized this important plan of Nitish Sarkar (Nitish Kumar) regarding liquor ban.

Sushil Kumar Singh unleashed the prohibition of the liquor ban law enforced by his own NDA government. Actually, a party worker was brutally beaten up by the Rafiganj police by accusing him of drinking and road jam, after which a dharna was organized in front of the police station in which the MPs also participated. . The MP involved in the dharna strongly condemned the Nitish government of Bihar.

Describing liquor prohibition as a means of illegal earning of the police, he said that liquor is being sold openly in many places in Rafiganj alone, but the police does not get the eye because they get a good eye from the liquor businessmen. He said that despite giving information to the SP about this, no action has been taken till date. What is the use of prohibition in such a situation?

Sushil Kumar Singh of BJP is not the only leader of Bihar who has opposed the prohibition of liquor law. Even before them many leaders have been speaking against it. The liquor ban law in Bihar was an issue in elections. Nitish Kumar said that it was beneficial for women and seeking votes from them, while many leaders were opposing it, because of this thousands of people are rotting inside the jail, while the police department is making illegal money under the guise of this law. .