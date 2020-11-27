Bihar: BJP nominated Sushil Kumar Modi, Rajya Sabha candidate, seat vacated by Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise

BJP names Sushil Kumar Modi candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll: The Bharatiya Janata Party has made former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (Sushil Kumar Modi) the Rajya Sabha candidate from Bihar. In Bihar, this seat was vacant after the death of the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Also Read – West Bengal Latest News: More than 50 TMC leaders will join BJP, claims BJP MP

Considering the numbers, Sushil Modi's election is being decided. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that, "The party's Central Election Committee has approved the name of Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Bihar. Nomination will be done for this only Rajya Sabha seat of Bihar by December 3. There will be elections on December 14. " The BJP gave this seat to the Lok Janshakti Party under an agreement. After which Ram Vilas Paswan reached Rajya Sabha from this seat.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the BJP's ally at the Center, demanded Paswan's wife Reena Paswan to be a candidate for this seat. It is noteworthy that the way LJP President Chirag Paswan targeted JDU chief Nitish Kumar in the assembly elections, it was decided that JDU will not support LJP candidate.