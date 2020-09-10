Bihar Board Inter Admission 2020-21: Note, the nomination process for Bihar Board starts tomorrow

Bihar Board: Spot enrollment process for the session 2020-22 in the Intermediate of Bihar Board will start from September 11. From September 11 to 13, students will be able to submit their applications to the respective school or college for spot enrollment. Also Read – BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020: Bihar Merit List of Second Admission will be released today, check this way

At the same time, spot nominations will be taken from September 15 to 18 and before that the list of remaining seats in educational institutions across the state will be released by the Bihar Board on Thursday on OFSS. Colleges and schools across the state will be involved in this enrollment process. Students will be able to get information about the remaining seats by looking at the list of colleges and schools. By this, students will also get information about the remaining seats in their favorite school and college.

After taking applications for spot enrollment till September 13, the selection list will be released by the concerned school and college on September 14. Apart from the website of the school or college, the selection list will also be released on the notice board. After this, nomination will be taken from September 15 to 18. Schools and colleges have to update the list of enrolled students on OFSS by 20 September.

The board has given one more time to those students who have not yet registered for enrollment on OFSS. Students who have not registered yet, can apply for registration on OFSS for spot enrollment. Such students have been given time for registration from 11 to 13 September.

The nomination ended on September 8 under the third and final selection list of inter admission by the board. All schools and colleges have also updated the list of enrolled students. It may be noted that three selection lists were released for inter nomination. The nomination was done from August 7 to 17 under the first selection list. At the same time, under the second selection list was issued from 25 to 29 August and the third selection list was released from 4 September.

If Bihar board is to be believed then the inter-enrollment session 2020-22 will be terminated by September 21. The entire nomination process will run till 21 September. After spot enrollment, the number of enrolled students of all schools and colleges has to be updated by 20. After this, the OFSS portal will be closed on 21 September by the Bihar Board.