Bihar Boat Tragedy: A boat full of 100 passengers drowned in the Ganges river in Bhagalpur

Big Accident in Bihar: There is news of a big boat accident near the Gopalpur Natga Ship Ghat in Navagachia of Bhagalpur, the boat carrying 100 passengers has capsized in the Ganga River. The news of the boat accident created a furore. Thirty out of 100 people have been saved from drowning with the help of local people. People have taken them out safely. The body of a woman has also been recovered in this, but still a large number of people are being reported missing, whose investigation is going on. Also Read – Bihar Election’s last bet: Owaisi also has a fire test with Nitish-Tejashwi’s nobles

According to the information received, workers and farmers were going on a private boat to sow corn in Diyara at the three-tier Diara Ship Ghat in Gopalpur police station area of ​​Navagachia Police District. However, due to more passengers, the boat overturned and started sinking. In the hurry, many people jumped and saved their lives, many were taken out with the help of local people and sailors. However, a large number of people are still missing. Also Read – Bihar Chunav 2020: JDU removed MLC Dinesh Singh, close to CM Nitish, as the daughter

Bihar: Several people missing after a boat capsized in Naugachhia area of ​​Bhagalpur earlier today. There were over 100 people on board the boat, rescue and search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/2pre5AtBwW Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Big action by JDU, 33 leaders expelled from party for six years – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Those evacuated from the river have been admitted for treatment at the Community Health Center Gopalpur. Several police officers, including several top officials of the administration, have reached the spot and with the help of the marchers, the process of finding the missing people is going on.