Bihar: Bolero motive force filled with liquor ran away, race to rob, video viral

Gopalganj: In Bihar, the place liquor is being bolstered and raids are being carried out from town to village for liquor, in the meantime a video of Gopalganj has long gone viral, through which a crowd of other people looting liquor bottles from a Bolero automotive. are showing. This viral video is being advised of Uchkagaon police station space. The police is now looking to nab those that robbed the liquor at the foundation of the video.

In line with the police, the smugglers had been sporting a big consignment of liquor on a Bolero automotive when Bolero hit a bike owner close to the Mahicha marketplace. On this twist of fate, the bike owner was once injured after falling. In line with eyewitnesses, indignant other people from the incident ran against Bolero. Seeing the gang, the motive force left the automobile and ran away. When other people opened the doorways of the automobile, then bottles of liquor stuffed within the carton had been observed in it. After this, the gang broke down at the Bolero and there was once a contest to rob the bottle of liquor. Some other people made a video of this incident and made it viral on social media.

Within the viral video, individuals are obviously observed robbing liquor bottles. Inside of mins, the Bolero full of liquor bottles turned into empty. Police station in-charge Abdul Majeed reached the spot as quickly because the incident was once reported, however other people had left with a bottle of liquor ahead of the police arrived.

Confirming the incident, Hathua’s Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naresh Kumar stated that individuals are being recognized during the viral video on the subject of robbing liquor from Bolero. He stated that until now the police have stuck 8 individuals who robbed liquor, who’re being interrogated. He stated that all of the arrested individuals are citizens of Mahacha of Uchkagaon.

Intoxicant brown sugar seized in Bihar, 5 arrested

Throughout raids at other puts in Bhagalpur town of Bihar, 750 grams of ‘brown sugar’ price about Rs 15 lakh was once seized and 5 other people together with two scholars were arrested on this connection. Further Superintendent of Police (Town) Shubham Arya stated on Tuesday that the ones arrested come with two faculty scholars Pankaj Sah and Gautam Kumar and Gulab Alam, Mohammad Athar and Mohammad Tanveer. He stated that the worth of the recovered brown sugar, as according to the global marketplace, has been estimated to be round Rs 15 lakh. He advised that the consignment of seized brown sugar was once introduced from Dalkola in West Bengal to Bhagalpur. (Enter: IANS- Language)