Bihar: Brown sugar recovered from hut built on Indo-Nepal border, worth Rs. 258 crore

Bihar Crime: A joint raid by Customs and SSB team from Indo-Nepal border area in Bihar's Raxaul district has seized 86 kg of brown sugar, the international value of which is said to be around Rs 258 crore. According to the information received, in the raid in Prem Nagar locality on September 11, the team recovered 19 bags of cloth in which brown sugar was found in 3 bags.

At the local level, the chemical material recovered from the sack has been confirmed that the recovered material is brown sugar. Giving information in this matter, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Ashutosh Kumar said that now the material is being sent to Kolkata for another confirmation.

In this case, the same information has come out at the local level that in a hut on the Indo-Nepal border, brown sugar was hidden in sacks of clothes and it was probably to be entered from India to Nepal border. However, there is no official confirmation that it was to be transported from India to Nepal or was brought from Nepal to India.

Now a strategy is being made to arrest the criminals involved in this case. Although no one’s name has been clearly revealed so far, but if sources of local customs are to be believed, then big action can be taken soon.