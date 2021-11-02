Bihar ByPoll End result Are living Replace: Counting of votes for 2 meeting seats continues

Bihar ByPoll End result Are living Replace: The counting of votes for the by-elections hung on October 30 in two meeting seats of Bihar-Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur meeting seat has began at 8 o’clock within the morning. In line with the tips, RJD has taken lead in a single seat. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has expressed the opportunity of rigging all over the counting of votes and has accused the ruling celebration. To keep watch over the rigging, RJD has deployed its large leaders close to the counting position.Additionally Learn – Bihar Via-Election LIVE Updates: Non violent vote casting in two meeting seats in Bihar, 38 p.c vote casting until 1 pm

Tejashwi claims – we will be able to reach a grand victory Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Lady gave delivery to 3 women and two boys in Siwan, Bihar

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav has claimed at the Bihar meeting by-election that we will be able to win via an enormous margin. If the management or others attempt to create any disturbance, then I’m right here in Darbhanga. I will be able to now not permit the mandate to be stolen via any person. Our groups are right here and looking at the whole thing. Additionally Learn – Bihar Bypolls 2021: The day gone by Nitish had stated – he’ll shoot, Lalu’s resolution – will kill you, you’re going to die

Allow us to inform you that the day before today itself, an commercial used to be issued via RJD that Chief of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav himself could be found in Darbhanga district and he would stay an in depth watch at the counting of votes in Kusheshwarsthan (reserved) seat there. Alternatively, a staff below the management of State President Jagdanand Singh will stay in Munger district, below which Tarapur meeting constituency comes, they’ll keep watch over the counting of votes happening there.

LIVE Updates

JDU from Kusheshwarsthan and RJD candidate Arun Kumar from Tarapur is main.

In Bihar, JD(U) and RJD are head to head on one seat each and every.

The counting of votes for the by-elections for the Tarapur-Kusheshwarsthan meeting seats is occurring from 8 am.

Tight safety preparations had been made on the counting position. 40 CCTV cameras have additionally been put in to watch the counting of votes.

A complete of 17 applicants try their success in those two seats of Bihar.

The primary contest is thought to be between RJD and JDU.

The counting of votes has began with postal ballots.

District police power and paramilitary power had been deployed on the counting puts.

16 tables had been made for the counting of Kusheshwarsthan votes. The votes recorded within the EVMs will probably be counted on 14 tables.

There’s a whole ban on wearing mobiles within the counting heart. Votes will probably be counted in a complete of twenty-two rounds.

Within the two spaces the place by-elections had been held within the state, each the seats had been occupied via JDU.