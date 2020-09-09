Bihar cabinet: Nitish government opens treasury, approves 9500 crore schemes

Bihar cabinet: There are only a few months left in the assembly elections in Bihar, before the Nitish government cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, a total of 61 agendas were approved and the proposal to spend more than Rs 9500 crore has been approved. Many important decisions were taken in this meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: daughter-in-law Aishwarya will now increase the odds of Lalu, will contest against Tej Pratap

Important decisions of Nitish cabinet meeting….

– Approved the proposal to build a new medical college in Ara Zero Mile.

-A proposal to provide jobs to the families of soldiers martyred in Baramulla terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Sanctioned amount of 453 crores to fight Kovid epidemic.

It was also decided to send the amount in the account of mid-day mill beneficiaries. Under this, approval was given to do 151 crore rupees DBT.

Approval of Rs 757 crore for non-refundable terminal benefit payment of the personnel of the power board.

– 1500 crore in contingency fund about flood, administrative approval to spend Rs. 645 crore was given to Disaster Management Department for spreading awareness of Kovid epidemic.

Extension of Bal Ghats has also been given extension. This extension has been received till 31 December 2020.

-SAP jawans were approved to extend the service extension proposal for the next 5 years.

Creation of 356 posts has been approved in Madhepura Medical College Hospital.

-100 MBBS postsection approved.

1235 new posts have been created in Para Medical Colleges.

540 new posts have been created in Pawapuri Nalanda Medical Colleges.

539 new posts have been created in Betia Medical College.

Along with this, the cabinet has authorized the CM for prorogation of Bihar Legislature.