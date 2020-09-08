Bihar: Case filed against CM Nitish in court, big charges are filed, hearing on 14 September

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A complaint has been filed against the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar (Muzaffarpur CJM Court) in the Muzaffarpur CJM court accusing him of promoting the killing of Dalits. Let me tell you that a few days ago, CM Nitish has given instructions to give a government job to the victim’s family if a member of the Scheduled Caste / Tribe is killed. Also Read – Bihar Crime: Four youth gang-raped a 15-year-old Dalit girl, viral video creates sensation

Now a complaint has been filed against this decision of Nitish Kumar under Section 153A, 505, 120B of IPC in Muzaffarpur (Muzaffarpur CJM Court), which will be heard on September 14. Social worker Gaurav Singh, who filed the complaint, has alleged that the provisions issued by Nitish Kumar will encourage the killing of Dalits. Also Read – Bihar Crime: Bullets Scare Patna, Liquor Mafia – Police Encounter, Many Policemen Wounded

Let me tell you that on September 5, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the Chief Secretary to make immediate rules for the provision of giving employment to a member of the victim’s family in the event of the murder of a member of the Scheduled Caste-caste family. He had said that the Chief Secretary should review it from his level to get the benefit of various schemes of scheduled castes and tribes soon. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag issues resolution letter, Manjhi has given this big warning

Let me tell you that this decision of the Bihar government is being linked to the upcoming assembly elections and it is being seen as a decision to attract the Dalit vote bank. However, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and BJP leader Prem Kumar (Prem Kumar) in the Nitish government also objected to this decision and said that this scheme is good but the benefit of SAC-ST as well as other societies. People should also meet.