Bihar: Case registered towards IPS officer for raping a minor maid 4 years in the past

Bihar, IPS, IPS officer, Rape, Bihar Police, Gaya, Bihar, Information: In Bihar, an IPS officer has been booked for raping a minor woman 4 years in the past (allegedly raping a minor woman). This topic is from when Kamalakant Prasad used to be posted as Deputy SP 4 years in the past.

A case has been registered towards the present IPS officer and the then DSP Kamalakant Prasad at the directions of the CID.

Gaya SP Aditya Prasad mentioned on Thursday, "Gaya Police has booked an IPS officer for allegedly raping a minor woman 4 years in the past when he used to be the DSP within the district". An FIR has been registered towards DSP Kamalakant Prasad at the directions. The observation of the sufferer has been recorded." CID can examine the topic.

Bihar: Gaya Police have booked an IPS officer for allegedly raping a minor woman 4 years in the past when he used to be DSP within the district “The FIR has been registered towards DSP Kamlakant Prasad on instructions of CID. Remark of the sufferer has been recorded,” Gaya SP Aditya Kumar. (03.06) %.twitter.com/zFsvS9c4Uy – ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

IPS officer Kamalakant is these days posted as Officer on Particular Responsibility (OSD) within the Central Variety Board of Constable in Patna.

In line with the police, an FIR used to be registered towards IPS Kamalakant on Would possibly 27. The topic got here to gentle when Anant Tanuja, the spouse of the accused IPS officer, herself had complained within the four-year-old case.

The CID began investigation towards IPS officer Kamalakant Prasad at the foundation of his spouse’s criticism. Tanuja had alleged that her husband raped the minor woman within the 12 months 2027. Tanuja has accused her husband of irregularities in constable recruitment in conjunction with a retired IPS officer.

In response to the letter of the CID, a criticism of rape of a minor woman used to be despatched to the Gaya police. In this, an FIR used to be registered towards IPC Kamalakant Prasad on Would possibly 27 on the Girls’s Police Station in Gaya below IPC sections and POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. The ladies’s police registered a case in accordance with the criticism of the sufferer. It’s been instructed that the spouse of the accused IPS used to be making ready for the aggressive exam and to assist her, this minor woman used to be stored on the area as a maid. However prior to sending it to Patna, the accused had raped the minor woman within the night time. In line with the ideas, on Tuesday, the observation of the rape sufferer has been recorded with the Judicial Justice of the Peace.