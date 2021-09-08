Bihar: Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Yadav met, said- ‘Circle of relatives members of the family in each the households’

Patna: Lok Janshakti Birthday party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan reached former Leader Minister Rabri Devi’s place of dwelling and met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav. After this assembly, more than a few speculations have began being made within the politics of the state. Alternatively, each the leaders acknowledged that Chirag Paswan had come to ask him to take part in this system arranged at the first demise anniversary of his father and previous Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.Additionally Learn – RJD requested for place of job and land, politics scorching in Bihar, Nitish Kumar’s celebration erupted

Chirag acknowledged after assembly Tejashwi that no political importance will have to be drawn from this assembly. He acknowledged that his circle of relatives has a circle of relatives dating with Lalu Prasad’s circle of relatives. Father has additionally labored intently with Lalu Prasad. Paswan acknowledged that we’ve got an outdated dating with Lalu’s circle of relatives. Father Ram Vilas Paswan and Lalu Yadav had a just right friendship. He acknowledged that he’s going to additionally meet Lalu Prasad in Delhi on Thursday. Additionally Learn – JDU informed Nitish Kumar PM subject material, RJD acknowledged – ‘needless subject material’

LJP Nationwide President Shri Chirag Paswan ji invited him to wait the tribute assembly arranged at the instance of his father Past due Ram Vilas Paswan ji’s demise anniversary. %.twitter.com/6PWVieLoWG – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 8, 2021

Additionally Learn – Tej Pratap Yadav reached Mathura looking for peace amidst the turmoil in Bihar, informed the circle of relatives situation to the spiritual guru

Right here, Tejashwi Yadav acknowledged that these days Chirag Bhai has come to satisfy us, this can be a topic of happiness for me. He acknowledged that our circle of relatives has an outdated dating with the circle of relatives of Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Tejashwi Yadav additionally acknowledged, Lalu Prasad ji’s well being is bettering incessantly, if Lalu ji’s well being improves additional and stays in a situation to come back to Patna, Ram Vilas will indisputably attend Paswan ji’s demise anniversary.

Will Chirag and Tejashwi come at the similar platform? In keeping with the query, Tejashwi acknowledged, I’ve already acknowledged the whole lot. Lalu Prasad ji has additionally conveyed his want. Now what to mention in this. It’s noteworthy that once the of completion of 1 yr of the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, a anniversary (annual shraadh) has been arranged at Shri Krishnapuri place of dwelling of Chirag Paswan on 12 September.