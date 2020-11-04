Bihar Chunav 2020: JDU removed MLC Dinesh Singh, close to CM Nitish, as the daughter

Bihar Chunav 2020: Janata Dal United (JDU) has suspended Dinesh Singh, who is said to be close to Nitish Kumar, from the party. Taking a big action, in the suspension letter issued under the signature of MLC JDU state general secretary Naveen Kumar Arya, he has been asked to reply in 10 days. The reason for this action on Dinesh Singh has become his daughter. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Big action by JDU, 33 leaders expelled from party for six years

Let us tell that Dinesh Singh’s daughter Komal Singh (Komal Singh) is a LJP (LJP) candidate from Gaighat and JDU’s Legislative Council (MLC) Dinesh Singh has been accused of pressuring and threatening JDU cadres with his help. . Also read – high profile thief – high profile theft, blow the bag of wife of BJP MP, know this secret, know

Please tell that Dinesh Singh has been considered very close to CM Nitish Kumar. At the same time, his daughter Komal Singh is an LJP candidate from Gaighat. Dinesh Singh is accused that he was continuously campaigning in favor of his daughter. Dinesh Singh has also been accused of threatening JDU workers and leaders associated with Gayaghat assembly constituency. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections: In the second phase 53.51 percent polling was done, luck of 1,463 candidates imprisoned in EVMs

According to the information received, when the news of this matter reached after the JDU leadership, action was taken on them. Dinesh Singh hails from Muzaffarpur and is currently an MLC of Bar JDU while his wife Veena Devi (Veena Devi) is an MP of LGP from Vaishali (Vaishali). Chirag Paswan has given his daughter Komal Singh an assembly ticket.