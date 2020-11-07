Bihar Chunav 2020: PM Modi appealed to people to vote, said- create new record of voting but …

Bihar Chunav 2020: The final phase of Bihar Polls has started in the third and final phase of the assembly elections in Bihar. In the final phase, votes are being cast in 78 assembly seats in 15 districts. Like every time, this time also PM Modi tweeted and appealed people to become partners in this holy festival of democracy. Apart from PM Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has also appealed to the people to vote. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election Live Updates: Voting for Phase III begins, many veterans will be imprisoned in EVM

Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. And of course, be sure to wear masks and social distancing as well. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy & cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future. Nitish Ji is tired & he is unable to handle the state: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/FXg9Jpz4eO – ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

The way people are connecting with ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’, I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the CM: Chirag Paswan, LJP Chief #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/RsxQ8Zcgcy – ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

