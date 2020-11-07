Entertainment

Bihar Chunav 2020: PM Modi appealed to people to vote, said- create new record of voting but …

November 7, 2020
Bihar Chunav 2020: The final phase of Bihar Polls has started in the third and final phase of the assembly elections in Bihar. In the final phase, votes are being cast in 78 assembly seats in 15 districts. Like every time, this time also PM Modi tweeted and appealed people to become partners in this holy festival of democracy. Apart from PM Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has also appealed to the people to vote. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election Live Updates: Voting for Phase III begins, many veterans will be imprisoned in EVM

PM Modi tweeted, ‘Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new record of voting. And of course, take care of wearing masks and social distancing.

On the other hand, while talking to news agency ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, ‘I appeal to all people to participate in this festival of democracy and vote. Bihar will decide its future in this election. Nitish ji is tired and unable to handle the state.

On the other hand, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said, “The way people are getting connected to ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’, I believe that we will do well in this phase also. One thing is very clear that Nitish Kumar will never become CM.

