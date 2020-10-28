Bihar Chunav 2020: PM Modi’s appeal to the voters of Bihar- first voting, then refreshment!

Bihar Chunav 2020 Updates: Voting is going on in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections. The election of these 71 seats will decide the fate of many veterans, including 8 ministers. PM Modi (PM Modi) has tweeted and appealed people to participate in the election. PM Modi tweeted and wrote, ‘Today is the first round voting in Bihar assembly elections. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy, taking precautions related to Kovid. Keep attention for two yards, wear a mask. Remember, first vote, then refreshment! Also Read – Bihar Chunav 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting begins on 71 seats in the first phase, the fate of these veterans will be decided

Today is the first round of voting in Bihar assembly elections. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting begins in 71 seats of first phase, the fate of many veterans including 8 ministers will be decided I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy, taking precautions related to Kovid. Also read – know who are the ‘approved pencils’ of Kashmir, example made for the whole country, PM Modi praised Keep attention for two yards, wear a mask. Remember, first vote, then refreshment! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020

Let us know that during the first phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also remain in Bihar. Prime Minister Modi has three rallies here. PM Modi will campaign for his JDU and VIP candidates in today’s one day rally in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. In two of his three rallies, Bihar Chief Minister cum JDU national president Nitish Kumar will also share the stage with him.

Tomorrow will be once again among Biharis. There will be a chance to communicate directly with them at rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and the capital Patna. You must join all these rallies. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

PM Modi will address three election public meetings for the second time today for the Bihar assembly elections. His public meeting will be held in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga today. Of these, BJP’s goal will be to cover Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur assembly seats. First, Prime Minister Modi will address the election rally of Darbhanga.

It is known that with the voting in 71 seats, the fate of 1066 candidates will be sealed in the EVM. According to the Election Commission, 2.14 crore voters will exercise their franchise in Bihar First Phase Election elections. These include 1 crore 12 lakh, 76 thousand 396 male, 1 crore 01 lakh 29 thousand 101 female and 599 third gender voters. In the first phase of voting, 4 lakh 45 thousand 628 new voters will cast their votes.