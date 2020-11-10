Bihar Chunav 2020 Result Live Updates Today: Purnia, the stronghold of Bihar’s politics, eyes all 7 assembly seats

Purnia district Vidhan Sabha Seats chunav 2020 live: The last phase of voting in the Bihar assembly elections 2020 was on 7 November. The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 result live saw polling in 78 assembly constituencies in the last phase of the third phase, after which now the results of the Bihar assembly elections have started awaiting in the country. Purnia Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result live updates have an important place in Bihar politics. Purnia District seats chunav result is called the stronghold of Bihar’s politics. There are 7 assembly seats in Purnia district including Purnia. These include Amour Constituency result update, Baisi Constituency, Kasba Constituency chunav live result, Purnia Sadar, Dhamdaha (Dhamdaha Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result updates), Rupauli (Rupauli Vidhan Sabha Constituency Live Updates), and Banmankhi Constituency result. After scrutiny in the seven assembly constituencies of Purnia district, a total of 128 candidates are in the fray. Who dominated all the 7 assembly seats of Purnia and who was the frontrunner in the victory, let’s say- Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Live Updates: The results of these 7 seats of Katihar may spoil the game of political parties

Purnia Vidhan Sabha seat (Purnia Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result)

Purnia Assembly Elections 2020 result update is one of the important assembly seats of Bihar. In 2015, BJP's Vijay Kumar Khemka defeated Indu Sinha of Congress by a margin of 32,815 votes. Purnia has been occupied by BJP since 2000. There will be a direct contest between BJP and Congress (Congress) in Purnia assembly seat. BJP has given ticket to sitting MLA Vijay Kumar Khemka and Congress to Indu Sinha.

Amour Assembly seat (Amour Constituency chunav live updates)

On Amour Assembly Seat updates under Purnia district, this time the main contest is between Abdul Jalil Mastan of Congress and Saba Zafar of JDU. In the 2015 assembly election, Amul assembly seat was won by Abdul Jalal Mastan of the Indian National Congress. Since 1980, Abdul Jalil Mastan of the Congress has been the seat of Amour. This time again Congress has expressed confidence in Abdul Jalil Mastan, while JDU has fielded Saba Zafar. That is, there will be a close fight between Congress (Congress) and JDU in Amour.

Baisi Constituency Result Updates

Talking about Baisi assembly seat, an exciting contest can be seen here. The third phase was held on November 7 in Biasi. RJD’s Haji Abdus Subhan won the 2015 election from Biasi assembly seat. Abdus Subhan defeated Binod Kumar of IND by a margin of 39 thousand votes. In such a situation, there will be a contest between BJP and RJD on this seat once again. BJP has given a ticket to Binod Yadav, while RJD has once again reposed trust in its current MLA Abdus Subhan.

Kasba Seat Live result

Kasba Assembly Seat in Purnia district is among the seats in Bihar where national parties face direct competition instead of regional parties. In the 2015 assembly elections, Afaq Alam of Congress defeated BJP’s Pradeep Kumar Das. A tough contest can be seen between Congress (Congress) and us (Secular) on this seat. From this seat, where Congress has given ticket to sitting MLA Aafak Alam, then we (Secular) are on the Rajendra Yadav ground.

Live updates of Banmankhi Constituency Election

Krishna Kumar Rishi of BJP is the sitting MLA from Banmankhi Assembly Seat Chunav in Purnia. In such a situation, BJP has once again reposed confidence in them. At the same time, Upendra Sharma has been fielded by RJD. This means that this time a tough contest will be seen between BJP and RJD.

Rupauli Assembly Seat (Rupauli Vidhan Sabha Constituency Live Updates)

Rupauli Assembly Seat in Bihar has the highest number of Muslim voters. But other castes like Rajput, Kurmi, Ravidas, Paswan and Yadav prove to be decisive here. The Rupoli assembly seat is directly contested between JDU and CPI. Here JDU has given ticket to sitting MLA Bima Bharti while CPI has given ticket to Vikas Chandra Mandal.

Dhamdaha Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result

The Dhamadaha assembly seat of Purnia is dominated by Muslim voters. JDU’s Leshi Singh won this seat in the 2015 assembly elections. In such a situation, the JDU once again expressed confidence in Leshi Singh and made him a candidate. JDU is facing RJD’s Dilip Kumar Yadav here. That is, JDU’s current MLA Leshi Singh, RJD’s Dilip Kumar Yadav and LJP’s Yogendra Kumar will be seen giving tough competition to each other.