Bihar Chunav Analysis: RJD would have shown nobility in time, today Tejashwi Yadav would have been CM!

Mahagathbandhan's chances of regaining power in Bihar: A small mistake by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections, drove him away from the chief minister's chair. We are not showing this but the election figures. His desire to become CM was defeated due to several small parties that were with him till a few days before the election.

RJD, which performed brilliantly on its own, could not save the alliance from breaking up in the last minute. Actually, in this election, two small parties have an important role in taking the NDA to power. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party Hum and VIP have got 4-4 seats in this election. These two parties were part of the RJD-led grand alliance until a few days before the election.

Apart from this, RLSP was also a part of the grand alliance till a few days ago. Although Upendra Kushwaha's party has not got any seats in this election, but its vote percentage was 1.77 percent. This led to AIMIM winning five seats in Seemanchal in alliance with Owaisi's party.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, when we left the party with the Grand Alliance and became part of the NDA, some Congress leaders had spoken of sharing respectable seats with the RLSP and VIP, the other two parties of the Grand Alliance. But the larger faction of RJD and Congress agreed that RJD would not benefit much from Upendra Kushwaha.

After this, Kushwaha left the Grand Alliance and formed a third alliance with Owaisi’s party and BSP. Of this, AIMIM won five seats while BSP got one. The vote percentage of both were 1.24 percent and 1.49 percent respectively.

Not only this, the VIP left the Grand Alliance on October 3, which became a major force in this election. He left the Grand Alliance at the time when Tejashwi Yadav was holding a press conference on seat sharing with fellow parties. At that time, the RJD had talked about giving seats to VIPs out of the 144 seats in its quota.

According to the report, the central leadership of the Congress did not want Kushwaha and other smaller parties to go out of the Grand Alliance, while the other faction believed that Manjhi, Kushwaha and Sahni were not taking any advantage of the Grand Alliance. In this regard, political analyst Anjani Kumar Jha says that if the Congress had been given a few fewer seats instead of 70 and had gone with these smaller parties, then today the picture would have been different.