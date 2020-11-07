Bihar Chunav Live Updates: Voting for 78 seats in the final phase today, more than 1200 candidates including 11 ministers are in the fray …

Bihar Chunav 2020 LIVE Updates: The final phase of Bihar Polls will begin in Bihar a little later than now. In the third phase, voting will be done in 78 assembly seats in 15 districts. With this, the fate of the representatives who will contest all the seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly Election will be imprisoned in the EVM. In Bihar, voting was held in 71 seats on October 28 in the first phase and 94 seats on November 3 in the second phase. In the third phase, more than 2 crore 35 lakh 54 thousand voters will use their franchise. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi surrounded PM Modi and Nitish Kumar on the issue of employment, migration, farmers, praised Sharad Yadav

In the third and final phase of elections, 11 ministers of the state government including Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Khurshid Ahmed, Pramod Kumar, Laxmeshwar Rai, Bima Bharati, Maheshwar Hazari, Vinod Narayan Jha, Krishna Kumar Rishi, Narendra Narayan Yadav, 1204 candidates including Ramesh Rishidev, Suresh Sharma are in the fray.

2.35 crore voters will use franchise

In the third phase, 2 crore 35 lakh 54 thousand 71 voters will use their franchise. These include 12325780 male, 11205378 female and 894 third gender voters. In addition to this, 22019 service voters will also cast their votes.

Voting will take place in these districts

In the third phase elections, the assembly seats of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Samastipur districts will be voted.

Election Commission determined to conduct fair elections

According to the statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer Office of Bihar State Election Commission, the Election Department is determined to conduct fair and transparent elections under the direction of the Election Commission. All activities are being conducted in districts by deputation of polling personnel and avoiding Kovid-19 infection.

One Lok Sabha seat also by-election (Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha By Election)

The by-election in Balmikinagar Lok Sabha seat is being held due to the death of JDU MP Vaidyanath Mahato. JDU has given ticket to Sunil Kumar, son of the late Vaidyanath Mahats, who is pitted against Congress candidate and journalist entry Pravesh Kumar Mishra. Like in Balmikinagar, out of the 78 assembly seats which are going to be voted, many seats are located in north Bihar and north of river Ganges.

Appeal of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar

Until a few months ago, the election which was seen as easy for the ruling National Democratic Alliance, has been started by the ‘electoral pundits’ now. With this, they are underlining the emotional appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar to the electorate for the ruling coalition.

PM addresses 12 rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 12 rallies in the order of campaigning for Bihar assembly elections. In his letter to the people of Bihar, Modi said on Thursday that he needs Nitish Kumar to continue the development of Bihar uninterrupted.

Nitish Kumar had said – Assembly elections his last election

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United leader Nitish Kumar, while making an emotional appeal in Purnia’s Dhamdaha, said that the assembly election going on in the state is his last election.

RJD is leaving no stone unturned to win the election

Rashtriya Janata Dal, once considered invincible, is leaving no stone unturned to win this election. In the assembly elections, the RJD has an alliance with the Congress, CPI, CPI and CPI-ML.