Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Latest Update: BJP backward, RJD to become largest party

Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Latest Update: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the largest party in the state is seen moving towards becoming the largest party due to the trends in the evening of Bihar assembly elections. At the same time, the BJP can win 73 seats if there is not much reversal. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Result: Know who won these seats in Bihar, see list

According to the data of the Election Commission of India website, RJD has won 7 seats, while, it is looking ahead in the trends of 68 seats. In this way, the RJD is expected to become the largest party by winning 75 seats, while by noon the BJP, emerging as the largest party, has won 7 seats and is moving ahead in the trends getting 66 seats. Is visible In this way, the BJP can win 73 seats if there is not much reversal. Also Read – Purnia Bihar Chunav Parinam 2020 Updates: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka’s victory over Purnia, know all the seats in the district

JDU Janata Dal (United), constituent of NDA, has won 4 seats and is leading in 37 seats. If the current trend continues, JDU may win 41 seats. Also Read – Bihar Election Result 2020: Pushpa Priya thrice more than NOTA, threat of defeat

The Congress (Indian National Congress) has won 2 seats, while 18 assembly seats are ahead in the trends. In this way the Congress can win 20 seats.

The Communist Party of India ML-L Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) is ahead in trends in 12 seats. In this way she can win 12 seats.

The Communist Party of India is ahead in the trends in three seats.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is also seen moving in three seats.

is.