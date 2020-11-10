Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Latest Update: RJD claims, Mahagathbandhan Pakka is making 200 percent government

Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Latest Update: The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which is emerging as the largest party in Bihar, has claimed that the Mahagathbandhan Pakka is going to form its government in 200 percent of Bihar. This claim was made by party spokesperson Manoj Sinha when media persons asked him the question whether he (the grand alliance) was forming the government in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Result: RJD raised questions on the counting of votes, BJP said – Khesiani cat pillar ….

Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Manoj Jha said, the closer the number, the lower the margin and our strike rate is better than others. JDU-BJP leaders are sitting at CM residence. I urge these leaders and believe that it is their duty to be fair. They are delaying in handing over the certificates and are not entertaining our candidates. We will win this.

– ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

In the latest trends coming from the Election Commission website, RJD has won 12 seats, while it is ahead in the trends of 52 assembly seats, thus the party is seen winning 73 seats. While the Indian National Congress Congress has won 7 seats and the trend is showing in 13 seats. In this way, the Congress is seen winning 20 seats.

At the same time, the Communist Party of India ML-L Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) has won 5 seats, while leading in 7 seats, thus there is a possibility of winning 12 seats.

At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party from the NDA has won 23 seats and looks to be leading in 51 seats. In this way, 74 seats are seen going to the BJP’s court. Janata Dal (United) has won 11 seats and is leading on 34. In this way JDU can win 45 seats. Vikasheel Insaan Party has won 2 seats and is showing an edge on 2, thus 4 seats can come in VIP’s account. Hindustani Awam Morcha Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has won 1 seat and is seen winning 3 seats with an edge over 2 seats.