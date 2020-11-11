Bihar Chunav Result Celebration: PM Modi to address party workers at 6 pm

Bihar Chunav Result Celebration: NDA has once again got an edge in Bihar Assembly elections 2020 and Nitish Kumar will take over the power of the state once again. There is a wave of happiness from big leaders to party workers after the NDA got an absolute majority in Bihar elections. Now when the NDA government is being formed once again in Bihar, on this occasion PM Modi will reach the BJP office in Patna at 6 pm and address the party workers. Also Read – Video: Digvijay Singh said – Nitish ji should recommend CM post for Tejashwi Yadav

For the first two hours of the counting of votes in Mangwar, the BJP camp was disappointed for the first two hours because before 10 o'clock, the grand alliance was ahead of the NDA, but after ten o'clock, once again the dice reversed and the NDA took the lead. Once after making the lead, the NDA continued to hold the lead over the RJD till the end and won a total of 125 seats. There is a wave of happiness from the victory in elections.

After the complete lot of NDA in Bihar, preparations are also being made in Delhi BJP headquarters. At six in the evening, PM Modi will address the party workers. It is being told that maybe by this evening, PM Modi should also reach Patna. BJP has emerged as the largest party in NDA victory.

BJP has got a total of 74 seats in these elections, while Nitish Kumar's JDU has won 43 seats. JDU may have got less seats but Nitish is once again considered as the CM candidate in Bihar. Even before the Bihar elections, BJP's national president and home minister Amit Shah himself had said that even though BJP gets more seats than JDU, only CM Nitish Kumar will be formed.