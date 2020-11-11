Bihar Chunav Result Final Tally Live Update: Results of all seats declared, this is file data- NDA-125, Mahagathbandhan- 110

Bihar Chunav Result Final Tally Live Update: Results of all 243 seats of Bihar Legislative Assembly have come. The ruling NDA coalition has won a clear majority by winning 125 seats. At the same time, the opposition Grand Alliance has won 110 seats. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Result: RJD raised questions on the counting of votes, BJP said – Khesiani cat pillar ….

According to the Election Commission website, the results of all the seats were declared after counting till late night. In the ruling NDA in Bihar, BJP has won 74 seats, JDU has won 43 seats, Vikas Insan Party has won 4 seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha has won 4 seats.

At the same time, the RJD, which is involved in the opposition grand alliance, has won 75 seats, Congress has won 19 seats, CPI Male has won 12 seats, CPI and CPI-M have won two seats each.

In this election, AIMIM has won 5 seats, LJP and BSP one each. Independent candidate has been successful in winning one seat.

Of the remaining three seats, BJP and JDU are still leading in two seats. At the same time, JDU has won again in the by-election for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.