Bihar Chunav Results 2020: RJD-Congress accuses Election Commission of rigging, then Commission gives clarification

Bihar Chunav Results 2020 Live: A delegation of RJD and Congress reached the Election Commission office to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing the counting of votes. In the wake of Bihar assembly elections, RJD has a serious charge that, "Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi etc. are issuing strong instructions to the Chief Minister sitting in the residential office, pressuring all the District Magistrates on how to stop the Grand Alliance in 105-110 seats. Under no circumstances will we allow public opinion to be looted. " The Election Commission has given a clarification in this regard.

On the allegations of the RJD, Umesh Sinha of the Election Commission said that EC never works under pressure from anyone. All the officers are sincerely engaged in the declaration of Bihar elections. At the same time, RJD told through a tweet that this is a list of 119 seats where the grand alliance candidates have won after the completion of counting. The returning officer congratulated him for the victory but now he is not giving the certificate saying that you have lost. They were also shown winning on the ECI website. Such loot will not work in a democracy.

The Election Commission has never worked under anyone's pressure. All Officers and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of # BiharElectionResults2020: Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General, ECI.

In another tweet, RJD wrote, alleging – RJD candidate Shakti Singh from Hilsa assembly constituency was declared victorious by 547 votes by the Returning Officer. I was asked to wait for the certificate. RO calls from CM house. Then suddenly the officials say that you lost by 13 votes due to the cancellation of the postal ballot.