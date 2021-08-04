Bihar Climate Newest Information: Heavy rain-thunderstorm would possibly happen in lots of districts of Bihar until August 6, Yellow alert issued

Bihar Climate Newest Information:The Meteorological Division has predicted thunderstorms with heavy rains in lots of districts of Bihar until August 6 and has issued a yellow alert for those spaces. Consistent with the dep., greater than standard rain is anticipated in those districts, whilst within the districts of South Bihar together with Patna, there’s a risk of sunshine rain within the subsequent 24 hours. All over this, there’s a risk of thunder and lightning at some puts together with West Champaran, Khagaria, Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Araria, Madhubani, Katihar, Purnia and Supaul.Additionally Learn – MP Information: 69 killed, dozens injured because of rain and lightning in Madhya Pradesh

Consistent with the Meteorological Division, the trough of Monsoon is now shifting against Jharkhand by way of Gaya, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Kaimur and its process is lately visual extra in Jharkhand than Bihar. On account of this, many adjustments are being noticed within the climate of those two states and that is why that the elements forecast may be now not getting right kind time and again and to the contrary, it's raining mild or heavy.

The Meteorological Division says that the trough goes as much as Bangladesh by way of Firozpur, Singrauli, Delhi, Siddhi, Gaya, Malada, Tripura. So then again, the low air force may be expanding from the Bay of Bengal to the west and that is why that heavy rain within the northern a part of Bihar, and lightweight rain within the southern phase has been warned.

Heavy rain would possibly happen in those districts of Bihar

In North Bihar’s West Champaran, Siwan, Saran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Sheohar, Samastipur, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Saharsa, Purnia, Katihar Meteorological Division with heavy rain A thunderstorm caution has been given. Along side this, there’s a risk of sunshine rain in Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabua, Aurangabad, Arwal, Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Munger Khagadia in South Bihar.