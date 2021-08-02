Bihar Climate Replace: Heavy rain caution issued in 6 districts of Bihar, water stage of 10 rivers above risk mark

Bihar Climate Replace: A caution has been issued in lots of spaces of Bihar relating to heavy rains nowadays. The Meteorological Division has issued an alert of heavy rain in 6 districts of the state within the subsequent 24 hours. Consistent with the Meteorological Division, a caution has been issued for heavy rains in Katihar, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria and Khagaria districts. There’s a chance of average rain in different portions of the state. Consistent with the Meteorological Division, there shall be a lower in rain in maximum portions of the state in a couple of days.Additionally Learn – Monsoon Ka Alert: Orange alert for rain in Delhi, Pink alert in Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh, understand how shall be nowadays’s climate

rivers in spate

The Ganges river is in spate because of heavy rains. Because of this there has additionally been a growth within the Son river. Allow us to tell that the water stage in Son river has higher 12 occasions in 24 hours. On the similar time, the Ganges river is flowing above the chance mark in Patna. Allow us to inform you that many 10 rivers within the state are above the chance mark. Please be aware that there's a risk of flooding because of the upward thrust within the water stage. On the similar time, water has additionally entered in lots of villages.

On the similar time, the Gandak river is flowing above the chance mark in Gopalganj. Bagmati- Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Gandak- Gopalganj, Budhi Gandak- Samastipur, Kamla- Madhubani and Darbhanga, Adhwara- Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Kosi- Saharsa, Khagaria and Bhagalpur, Lakhandei, however Guy-Muzaffarpur And the Falgu river is flowing above the chance mark in Jehanabad.