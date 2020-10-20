Bihar: Clone special train going from Saharsa to New Delhi, narrowly escapes

Clone Special Train: The clone special going from Saharsa to Delhi survived from a major accident on Tuesday morning. One of the bogies of this train caught fire due to brake bending. Seeing the flame of the fire in the moving train, there was chaos among the passengers. At the same time, the train driver stopped the train by applying emergency brake on seeing the flame of the fire, which saved the train from becoming a burning train. Also Read – IRCTC: If you make such a mistake while traveling in train, you may have to eat jail air, know

The incident is being told between Sonawarsha Kachhari-Simri Bakhtiyarpur on Tuesday morning. Seeing the flames in the moving train, there was chaos among the passengers and as soon as the train stopped, the passengers started running out of the second gate. During this, there was an atmosphere of chaos. Due to this, the train stopped for about an hour, but there is no information of any casualty in it.

Pooja special trains will start from today

For the convenience of the passengers, the Railways had asked to run several Puja special trains, which will start running from Tuesday. These trains will start from Patna Junction, Rajendra Nagar and Pataliputra Junction in Bihar. According to information received from the railway, a total of 14 Puja special trains will run from Danapur division stations, while a total of 26 pairs i.e. 52 trains will run from different stations of East Central Railway. Also Read – Railways took this step to provide comfort to passengers, now seats will not have to be disturbed

Please tell that these trains will be daily, two days a week and weekly. In view of the possible rush of passengers at all stations, the railway administration has completed its preparation. At Patna Junction, in a meeting with station director Dr. Nilesh Kumar, with all the branch officials, it was decided that in every situation travelers can travel safely and safely, everyone will take care of it.