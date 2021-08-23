Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: CM Nitish reached to fulfill PM Modi relating to caste census, Tejashwi-Manjhi also are with him

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: The problem of caste census could be very scorching in Bihar and together with the ruling celebration, the opposition events additionally wish to know the opinion of the central executive relating to this factor. A delegation of 10 political events led by means of Leader Minister Nitish Kumar will meet High Minister Narendra Modi as of late in regards to the factor of caste census. Chief of Opposition within the Meeting Tejashwi Yadav may also be part of this delegation, led by means of Nitish Kumar. The time to fulfill PM Modi is on Monday at 11 am, for which Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has reached to fulfill PM Modi.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Don’t wave the Talibani decree of the school, come within the get dressed code, there’s a ruckus

In conjunction with CM Nitish Kumar, a delegation of 10 political events together with Chief of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Jitan Ram Manjhi have reached South Block of New Delhi to fulfill the PM.

On this assembly with PM Modi, the all-party delegation will put forth its call for that the Govt of India will have to behavior a caste-based census. There has additionally been reinforce in this factor from the BJP, which is in energy in Bihar, for the reason that celebration’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi mentioned that the BJP has all the time supported the caste-based census. BJP may be integrated within the delegation of 10 events, which goes to fulfill the PM. Even supposing the stand of the central executive has been unfavourable in this factor to this point, everybody’s eyes will probably be on as of late’s assembly.

Allow us to tell that Nitish Kumar had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi at the call for of RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav on August 4 for a gathering at the factor of caste-based census. In conjunction with Nitish, the RJD has additionally been hard this regularly. At the caste-based census, Nitish Kumar has already mentioned that he’ll take a choice at the caste-based census to be held in Bihar, however first he’ll look forward to the verdict of PM Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, Nitish Kumar had mentioned a large factor, “We can stay our level in this. It’s as much as the central executive what determination it takes.” In accordance with a query, Nitish mentioned that if the Heart isn’t able for the caste-based census on the nationwide stage, then the Bihar executive itself will take one of these step, ‘it’ll be regarded as.’