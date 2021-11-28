Bihar CM Nitish Kumar extensively utilized to drink ganja, RJD MLA made arguable allegation

Bihar: In Bihar, acrimonious rhetoric continues between the ruling celebration JDU and the opposition RJD in regards to the prohibition of liquor. On this series, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA accused Leader Minister Nitish Kumar of ingesting ganja. Rajvanshi Mahto, RJD MLA from Cheria Bariyarpur meeting constituency of Begusarai district, stated whilst chatting with the media, ‘Leader Minister Nitish Kumar extensively utilized to smoke.Additionally Learn – The deceased received the panchayat election in Bihar, BDO used to be shocked when he arrived to offer the certificates; The villagers…

Days after Leader Minister Nitish Kumar took oath in opposition to the intake of alcohol, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Mahto on Sunday alleged that the Bihar Leader Minister smokes marijuana. He also referred to as the prohibition of liquor in Bihar 'eyewash' and stated that Nitish Kumar is dishonest the folks.

Rajvanshi Mahato whilst chatting with the media stated, 'Leader Minister Nitish Kumar additionally smokes Marijuana (Ganja) which comes underneath the class of alcoholism. The sale and intake of marijuana could also be banned within the state. RJD MLA requested, why is he now not giving up his habit to marijuana?

Mahto, MLA of Cheria Bariarpur meeting constituency of Begusarai district, stated, “Liquor prohibition in Bihar is only a blow their own horns. It’s to be had in each village and town of the state. Nitish Kumar is handiest dishonest the folks of Bihar.” Then he requested, “If liquor is banned in Bihar, why is Nitish Kumar forcing others to take oath?” , Why is he now not making use of it to himself?”

The RJD MLA alleged that “mafia in Bihar is operating via deficient other people and the state police is taking, “handiest motion in opposition to the deficient, now not in opposition to the true mafia.” Allow us to inform you that previous this week Nitish Kumar along side his ministers and best state officers had taken an oath to not devour alcohol to effectively put in force the prohibition regulation in Bihar.