Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates projects worth Rs 1469.73 crore, relief from flood and drought

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated, inaugurated, laid the foundation stones and started 30 schemes worth Rs 1469.73 crore of the Water Resources Department. The Chief Minister inaugurated, inaugurated, laid the foundation stones and started 30 different schemes costing Rs 1469.73 crore through video conference. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: BJP-JDU-LJP in Bihar will also contest and win elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership- JP Nadda

In his address on the occasion, Nitish said that today, inauguration, inauguration, foundation and work of 30 different schemes of Irrigation and Flood sector of Water Resources Department has been started. The Chief Minister said that in this, 23 schemes worth Rs 1082 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stone of 7 schemes costing Rs 388 crore. Also Read – Bihar Corona Update: Number of corona infected is close to 1 lakh 20 thousand, so far more than 600 people have died

He said that Bihar is a state with large population whose density of population is very high. 89 percent of its population lives in villages and 76 percent of its population is dependent on agriculture. Sometimes there is flood in the state and sometimes there is dry conditions. In such a situation, the water resources department has an important role in water management. Also Read – Bihar Politics: After being expelled from JDU, Shyam Rajak again joined RJD, said …

Nitish said that a large area of ​​Bihar is affected by the floods. Here 68 lakh 80 thousand hectare land is affected by floods which is 73.06 percent of the total geographical area of ​​Bihar. 400 lakh hectare area of ​​the whole country is affected by floods and 17.2 percent area of ​​flood affected area of ​​the whole country is from Bihar.

He said that between 1990 and 2005, 2 lakh 65 thousand hectare irrigation capacity was created, while between 2006 and 2020 4 lakh 6 thousand hectare irrigation capacity was created. He said that 17 lakh 25 thousand hectares of depleted irrigation potential has also been restored.