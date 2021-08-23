Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: The problem of caste census heats up, these days 10 events of Bihar will meet PM Modi, Nitish will lead

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: The problem of caste census in Bihar has grow to be a sizzling matter. Along side the ruling get together in Bihar, the opposition events additionally wish to know the opinion of the central govt referring to this factor. On this regard, these days a delegation of 10 political events led via Leader Minister Nitish Kumar will meet High Minister Narendra Modi and ask questions on what’s the stand of the central govt in this factor. Chief of Opposition within the Meeting Tejashwi Yadav can also be part of this delegation, led via Nitish Kumar. The time to fulfill PM Modi is Monday at 11 am.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Don’t wave the Talibani decree of the school, come within the get dressed code, there’s a ruckus

Nitish Kumar will meet PM Modi, Tejashwi can also be with him

On this assembly with PM Modi, the all-party delegation will put forth its call for that the Govt of India must behavior a caste-based census. There has additionally been make stronger in this factor from the BJP, which is in energy in Bihar, since the get together's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi mentioned that the BJP has all the time supported the caste-based census. BJP could also be incorporated within the delegation of 10 events, which goes to fulfill the PM. Even supposing the stand of the central govt has been unfavorable in this factor to this point, everybody will control these days's assembly.

Call for has been emerging in Bihar for a very long time, Nitish has mentioned a large factor

Allow us to tell that Nitish Kumar had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi at the call for of RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav on August 4 for a gathering at the factor of caste-based census. Along side Nitish, the RJD has additionally been difficult this frequently. At the caste-based census, Nitish Kumar has already mentioned that he’ll take a call at the caste-based census to be held in Bihar, however first he’ll stay up for the verdict of PM Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, Nitish Kumar had mentioned a large factor, “We will be able to stay our level in this. It’s as much as the central govt what determination it takes.” In accordance with a query, Nitish mentioned that if the Middle isn’t in a position for the caste-based census on the nationwide stage, then the Bihar govt itself will take the sort of step, ‘it’ll be thought to be.’